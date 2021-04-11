Learner Reviews & Feedback for Beginners Guide to YAML Syntax by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have an understanding of the basics of YAML syntax. This course is for absolute beginners who have no previous experience and want to gain an understanding of YAML syntax. This course will provide an overview of YAML data serialization language. YAML is a human-readable data serialization standard within the software industry and can be used in conjunction with all programming languages and is most commonly used to write configuration files. There are no prerequisites for completing the course, however, you should have a basic understanding of software engineering principles.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Hanning L
Apr 11, 2021
Good for the beginner only. There is much more complex syntax that has not been mentioned in this course.
By Deleted A
Feb 13, 2022
For people who are considering taking the course: there are also many free source online. This course isn't going to provide you any information that you cannot find online for free.