BioData Processing
Be instructed on how to read electrical signals (biodata) from plants and mushrooms.
Generate biodata based visualizations and sounds with the Processing framework.
Communicate with other biological life forms other than animals.
Can we communicate with other living beings besides animals? For example, it is well known that plants and fungi are sentient creatures, but modern societies/humans seem to regard this fact as unworthy of much attention. Perhaps we do so because we lack a common language to establish such inter-realms communication. In this hands-on project you will challenge this frontier by translating electric signals (BioData) from plants and fungi into audio-visual media that we humans are capable of relating to. In order to accomplish this, you will engage with Processing, "a flexible software sketchbook and a language for learning how to code within the context of the visual arts." Optional: In case you have an Anduino kit this project can be double fun, as learners will have instructions on how to collect the BioData themselves.
Creative Coding
Signal Processing
Experimental Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding the Setup
Reading the Data
Mapping the Data
Graph View
Circle View
Trippy View
Sound
