By Mario O C•
Feb 23, 2021
The project was very interesting, really a fast, efficient and without much complication way to use python programming, libraries, pandas, facebook prophet, etc.
I have a question, since this formula can be used for practically any cryptocurrency, I tried to use it in ETHEREUM, I downloaded the data from Google Finance, I converted the commas to points, however, in the formula within Google Colab, to perform the forecasting, I tried to display the data for a month, February, introducing data from previous months, and here the error, when entering the number of periods, I did the same thing that appeared in the video, placing "30" as a relation to a period of 30 days, however, the result released incomplete months and dates to 202, any solution? This also happens to me in BTC, does something happen with the forecasting and period formula?
By Aaqil A•
Jan 16, 2021
The project and instructor are good! Enjoyed this quick project and unexpectedly learnt about google finance in google sheets.
Lack of a full screen option for the video was really unfortunate especially since it is a basic feature that you see almost everywhere.
The instructor's video window kept going back to its smaller size every time I pressed the expand button.
Also, the virtual environment is not necessary for this type of project since you can just sign into colab in another browser window. Bad practice to sign into anyone else's environment with your personal details. The virtual environment can be disabled though, so not a huge deal, though the video progress and playback speed resets after disabling the virtual desktop.
TL;DR: instructor and project are great but the guided projects platform needs some improvement.
By chad r•
Jul 20, 2021
Wonderful! Very nice implementation of technologies being afforded by Cousera, to offer a very cool guided program with technologies I had never seen, by a professor I hope to see again!
By Luis F M A•
Mar 3, 2021
Excellent way to explain things. He makes them sound so easy and the guidance is perfect. Strongly recommended as this info is very useful for more future projects
By Eti s•
May 16, 2021
nice content to learn
By Mehdi C•
Feb 6, 2021
Excellent instructor
By Yeoungseok S•
Feb 16, 2022
Nice implementation
By Gregory G J•
Jan 20, 2021
Thumbs Up!
By Bruno E P A•
Mar 23, 2021
Excelent!