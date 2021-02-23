Chevron Left
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Facebook Prophet Machine learning Model and use it to Forecast the Price of Bitcoin for the future 30 days. We will begin by importing all the necessary libraries including Facebook Prophet. Then we will import our dataset and analyze it. Then we will start creating visualizations in Plotly express in order to understand the historical performance of Bitcoin. We will then prepare our data for Facebook Prophet and create a Facebook Prophet Machine learning Model. We will then fit our prepared data to the Facebook Prophet Model and command it to make a Forecast for the future 30 days. We will then Visualize the Forecast using the Prophet’s internal visualization tools and then download the Forecast data. In the final section, we will go to Google Sheets and learn to extract Financial data of Bitcoin using Google Finance. We will then import the Forecast data into Google Sheets and compare it against the actual data and evaluate the performance of the Model. Please note that although this project deals with Bitcoin and teaches to make Price predictions, it is for educational purposes only and should not be taken for a piece of Financial advice since Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are extremely volatile and speculative. Basic knowledge of Python programming language is recommended but even those with no prior programming experience will be able to complete this project. You will need a Google account to complete this project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Mario O C

Feb 23, 2021

The project was very interesting, really a fast, efficient and without much complication way to use python programming, libraries, pandas, facebook prophet, etc.

I have a question, since this formula can be used for practically any cryptocurrency, I tried to use it in ETHEREUM, I downloaded the data from Google Finance, I converted the commas to points, however, in the formula within Google Colab, to perform the forecasting, I tried to display the data for a month, February, introducing data from previous months, and here the error, when entering the number of periods, I did the same thing that appeared in the video, placing "30" as a relation to a period of 30 days, however, the result released incomplete months and dates to 202, any solution? This also happens to me in BTC, does something happen with the forecasting and period formula?

By Aaqil A

Jan 16, 2021

The project and instructor are good! Enjoyed this quick project and unexpectedly learnt about google finance in google sheets.

Lack of a full screen option for the video was really unfortunate especially since it is a basic feature that you see almost everywhere.

The instructor's video window kept going back to its smaller size every time I pressed the expand button.

Also, the virtual environment is not necessary for this type of project since you can just sign into colab in another browser window. Bad practice to sign into anyone else's environment with your personal details. The virtual environment can be disabled though, so not a huge deal, though the video progress and playback speed resets after disabling the virtual desktop.

TL;DR: instructor and project are great but the guided projects platform needs some improvement.

By chad r

Jul 20, 2021

Wonderful! Very nice implementation of technologies being afforded by Cousera, to offer a very cool guided program with technologies I had never seen, by a professor I hope to see again!

By Luis F M A

Mar 3, 2021

Excellent way to explain things. He makes them sound so easy and the guidance is perfect. Strongly recommended as this info is very useful for more future projects

By Eti s

May 16, 2021

nice content to learn

By Mehdi C

Feb 6, 2021

Excellent instructor

By Yeoungseok S

Feb 16, 2022

Nice implementation

By Gregory G J

Jan 20, 2021

Thumbs Up!

By Bruno E P A

Mar 23, 2021

Excelent!

