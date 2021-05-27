By Ahmed S•
May 27, 2021
Business Garbage
By SHUBHAM S•
Sep 15, 2020
This course helped me in making my business idea more clear to me. The tools that the course introduced were very helpful. The course was very well structured and most importantly it was practical oriented. I would like to thank the Instructor and the entire coursera team.
By SUNNY K•
Sep 30, 2020
It was a great insight for me. I wanted to learn basics of formulating a business plan, and this guided project helped me achieve that.
By 19BSC112-PRADEEP N B C•
Sep 28, 2020
i Completed one ...happy ...thanks to coursera
By Delali X•
Jul 16, 2021
Interesting approach. Love the flow
By Jamal A•
Aug 19, 2021
It is wasting my time