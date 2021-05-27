Chevron Left
4.3
stars
29 ratings
5 reviews

By the end of this 1-hour 40-minutes project, you will be able to learn how to create a Business Model Canvas for your start-up idea. Additionally, you will be able to calculate how much money your start-up needs as an investment. Along the way you will learn some basic Google Sheets skills that are needed to help you in your start-up financial analysis. This guided project is for beginners in the field of entrepreneurship, especially the ones who have not a business academic background . It gives the learner a simple introduction about how to develop their start-up idea using the Business Model Canvas tool. Furthermore, it equips entrepreneurs with basic Google sheets skills, fundamental knowledge about calculating start-up funding needs and the concept of depreciation Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Ahmed S

May 27, 2021

Business Garbage

By SHUBHAM S

Sep 15, 2020

This course helped me in making my business idea more clear to me. The tools that the course introduced were very helpful. The course was very well structured and most importantly it was practical oriented. I would like to thank the Instructor and the entire coursera team.

By SUNNY K

Sep 30, 2020

It was a great insight for me. I wanted to learn basics of formulating a business plan, and this guided project helped me achieve that.

By 19BSC112-PRADEEP N B C

Sep 28, 2020

i Completed one ...happy ...thanks to coursera

By Delali X

Jul 16, 2021

I​nteresting approach. Love the flow

By Jamal A

Aug 19, 2021

It is wasting my time

