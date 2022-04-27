Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will have created a Boggle Word Solver in Python by defining various functions that load a 4x4 game board based on input, recursively searches in all allowed directions for plausible words using Depth First Traversal, and then prints out the valid words based on length constraints and by cross-checking whether the word exists in the stored dictionary. You will also learn to store the dictionary in a trie data structure which makes for more efficient lookups. This guided project is aimed at learners who are wanting to learn or practice recursion and graph traversal concepts in Python by developing a fun game. Understanding DFS and recursion is essential and will greatly expand your programming potential as they are used at the base of various algorithms. Implementing a prefix tree will also help you understand a new efficient data structure. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By John C

Apr 27, 2022

This was a conceptually challenging course for me - I had to comment all the way through the code to document my understanding, but the instructor was very good at explaining as they went along. I understood all the code, but really needed those explanations for the Trie data structure and the search algorithm. I learned a lot.

By Ruchi C

Sep 21, 2020

Clear instructions, good pace, fun project

By Alpa C

Sep 23, 2020

Lucid explanation, great course

By Aditya P L

Jan 7, 2022

nice

By AJAY T

Sep 20, 2020

Good

By Yamini S

Nov 1, 2021

good

By PAULIN S

Oct 27, 2021

.

By 1412 k

Sep 30, 2020

it can be improved, also it's a bit difficult to manage the screen in there and at-time the code visibility drops.

