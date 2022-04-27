By John C•
Apr 27, 2022
This was a conceptually challenging course for me - I had to comment all the way through the code to document my understanding, but the instructor was very good at explaining as they went along. I understood all the code, but really needed those explanations for the Trie data structure and the search algorithm. I learned a lot.
By Ruchi C•
Sep 21, 2020
Clear instructions, good pace, fun project
By Alpa C•
Sep 23, 2020
Lucid explanation, great course
By Aditya P L•
Jan 7, 2022
nice
By AJAY T•
Sep 20, 2020
Good
By Yamini S•
Nov 1, 2021
good
By PAULIN S•
Oct 27, 2021
By 1412 k•
Sep 30, 2020
it can be improved, also it's a bit difficult to manage the screen in there and at-time the code visibility drops.