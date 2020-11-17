AE
Sep 26, 2020
I great short course for google cloud learners, I would like more content related to Google Cloud like this.
BS
Oct 15, 2020
informative about google cloud SDK and project creation
By f_m•
Nov 17, 2020
You can't hear the instructor properly. Rhyme is terrible. The keyboard shortcuts don't work and it's extremely laggy. It's a bit like trying to work on dial up. If I had a choice I would not bother with this course.
By Andres F M E•
Sep 26, 2020
By Bindu V S•
Oct 16, 2020
By Missimawou I G•
Jul 20, 2020
Excellent project. Thanks
By Eduardo A C C•
Aug 7, 2020
Buen proyecto guiado!