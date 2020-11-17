Chevron Left
Build a film club web app on Google AppEngine

4.5
stars
42 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In this 3-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to develop a basic web app on Google AppEngine and deploy it online on Google's infrastructure by creating and setting up your environment, managing user authentication with Firebase, creating and managing database entities with Firestore in Datastore mode. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Top reviews

By f_m

Nov 17, 2020

You can't hear the instructor properly. Rhyme is terrible. The keyboard shortcuts don't work and it's extremely laggy. It's a bit like trying to work on dial up. If I had a choice I would not bother with this course.

By Andres F M E

Sep 26, 2020

I great short course for google cloud learners, I would like more content related to Google Cloud like this.

By Bindu V S

Oct 16, 2020

informative about google cloud SDK and project creation

By Missimawou I G

Jul 20, 2020

Excellent project. Thanks

By Eduardo A C C

Aug 7, 2020

Buen proyecto guiado!

