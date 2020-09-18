JB
Sep 11, 2020
This is a very good course. Short, simple buy extremely helpful. I thank the instructor and Coursera for this wonderful course. I recommend this course to my friends and colleagues immediately.
MA
Aug 31, 2020
By Naomi G•
Sep 18, 2020
It uses wordpress.com and not wordpress.org, make sure you know what you are using.
By Muhammad A•
Jun 4, 2020
This course provides so basic knowledge. It should have some deep knowledge on creating extraordinary Wordpress sites
By Sonali S•
Jun 11, 2020
I have learnt a lot from Coursera and I think this is one of the best learning platform but this particular course wasn't good at all. The instructor couldn't explain properly moreover the cloud desktop wasn't working at all. Overall I wouldn't recommend anybody to take up this course.
By Pamela A•
Dec 12, 2020
Extremely basic course on how to build a basic template website. Although this is advertised as an "advanced" level course ANYONE can take it. No prior skills or knowledge needed - it is that easy
By Po S H W•
Sep 15, 2020
The video assumes that you have created an account in Wordpress and you have paid for a domain name. For someone like me without any knowledge of Wordpress, it is really not comfortable to pay for something you had no idea of. In the beginning of the course, there is nothing to mention about whether we should pay the fee for the domain name. It is really confusion.
By Jayateerth S B•
Sep 12, 2020
By Pano P•
Jan 28, 2021
What an awful waste of time and money. This is my first time using WordPress, and I do not recommend this course to anyone. It is way too simple, and outdated. I do not mean to sound condescending, but I must be honest. Youtube is a better choice and outlines the pros and cons of using different platforms and being more meticulous about things. To explain my case, just search Youtube for the 'most views' for <How to use WordPress>, then open the top 5 videos and watch the one with the 'highest ratings'. As an engineer, I like facts, and this course did not explain anything to me, it was a lot of time typing things which were unnecessary. It would have been a tad better if the project guide explained what she was typing ... To explain how it is important to be simple and to showcase your product in a simple way. Clicking on buttons teaches you nothing, but teaching the relevance of the "buttons" and "written descriptions" would teach you everything. One final point: not being able to go full screen for the videos was also very uncomfortable. The screen where the student could work alongside the lecturer was also slightly delayed ... I just opened up a new tab and worked from there. It was much quicker working in a separate tab.
By Willem N•
Jul 24, 2020
I paid $9.99 for this WordPress course only to find I have to register for yet another added monthly subscription to continue. I gave you one star because there's no option to give you less. Also there is no option to de-register for the course. Disgusted
By Carolina C D N•
Feb 11, 2021
This workshop is out of date. I can't see the same templates as the teacher is showing in her video, so it's very difficult to follow the guided project, actually, many times I have to find the way by my own to be in the same step as the teacher.
By Mustafa A•
Sep 1, 2020
By Judith S•
Jul 9, 2020
This course was a painless introduction to WordPress. I'm somewhat intimidated by new software, but it was easy to follow along and complete the tasks. The project-based aspect was very gratifying; at the end of it all, you had a website that you built.
By Phemelo M•
Jun 28, 2021
This course is dated. The Wordpress now and the Wordpress demo do not match. Wordpress has been updated, but the course hasn't been updated to reflect that.
By Rocco J C•
Oct 12, 2020
So So basic... Description of course is not what I thought.
By Nihar M•
Jul 8, 2020
Very very basic
By Taahirah A•
Jul 27, 2021
Wordpress has updated its interface while the video follows the old interface. So its very diffcult to follow the video and make a website because the steps have changed.
By Marie A A•
Nov 26, 2020
The course was just a guide to create a website with wordpress. The instructor could have covered more in this project such as how she changed the headers because it seems like Wordpress was updated. She also didn't explain how she added the Home and other tabs on top of the page, I had to figure it out on my own. It took me more than 2 hours ( the whole day ) to finish the project.
By Raenie A•
Jun 2, 2021
The screen shots don't match the updated version of WordPress.
The instructor speaks in a manner which is difficult to understand. Hesitating here and there and speeding up and slowing down.
By Asif H M•
Jan 31, 2022
Should have given Zero if there was an option. Coursers needs to upgrade their quality of courses. Useless and waste of money and time.
By Irtiza N A•
Jul 26, 2020
The course was very helpful for a new field of interest. Overall it helps a learner to create a website from scratch. If someone wants to know how to build a website without doing background courses in web development, this course is for him/her. But in order to, know more about web design & development one should start from the basics.
By JEFFREY D•
Oct 23, 2020
Wordpress is simply too hard to use. And, this guide, though helpful, is using a now obsolete format. At least I cannot access it. Wordpress should completely transform or waive the white flag.
By Deleted A•
Jan 6, 2022
The UI shown in the tutorial doesn't match the current WordPress layout.
By Jeanne B•
Jul 18, 2020
I found Rhyme difficult to use. Somehow the course told me I was finished before I had a chance to view all the material. Now there is no way to access the videos. I'm frustrated and feel I did not finish the course. The Instructor's videos were basically easy to follow - the part which I could view.
By Ndivhuho M•
Jan 17, 2021
The content was completely outdated, I couldnt even move past the first lesson. I had to buy a book and read on my own and watched youtube videos. Now i have a nice website which is earning me some money.
By Desiree K•
Jul 23, 2020
In the introduction there was more details promised than we got in the end. There was no working with colors no working on making own blocks just click and edit.
By T L•
Dec 6, 2021
Course images that are supposed to mirror the Wordpress website are outdated. Make take some effort to find where the new controls are the Rhyme environment.