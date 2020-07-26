TK
Oct 30, 2020
Nice intro to Firebase.\n\nOne thing (on task-3), "Leave Firebase Hosting unchecked". Explain why and what it is.
MK
Mar 23, 2022
It serves as a good starting point for learning google cloud platform.
By Lukas D•
Jul 26, 2020
Really too basic, boring lectures, really bad idea using 3d parties application for course. Nothing went too deep only simple stuff like how to add/update/delete data
By Yanzely N•
Aug 18, 2020
The explanation was great, but Rhyme platform is little bit a slow.
By Pedro L P•
Jul 28, 2020
Excelent , But I dont have access to videos after Course.
By Sajjad•
Jul 7, 2020
I learned basics of google firebase.
By Vivian L•
Jul 11, 2020
Amazing class in understanding CRUD
By Janitha N•
Jul 20, 2020
Great!
By Simran, S•
Jul 21, 2020
good
By SAKTHI.K•
Jul 28, 2020
I am happy
By Rafael S•
Nov 17, 2020
Muy buen curso para gente con experiencia en Javascript y HTML, y nociones de bases de datos y desarrollo de aplicaciones web en general..
By Thanos K•
Oct 31, 2020
By Mitesh K•
Mar 24, 2022
By SANJAY K•
Sep 20, 2020
Best Guided Project to get started with Firebase.
By Wilmer D•
Oct 16, 2021
Fue muy bueno y simple. Demasiado entendible.
By Namrata R•
Sep 20, 2020
Learnt a lot from this guided project.
By lokeshrajgadkar13@gmail.com•
Aug 28, 2020
It is best for new learners like me.
By Eduardo A C C•
Aug 4, 2020
Muy buen proyecto guiado!
By Joseph R T•
Nov 17, 2020
Nice tutorial
By PODUGU S C•
Oct 12, 2020
complete
By Md. T U B•
Aug 10, 2020
good
By nyakotey n•
Jan 19, 2021
good introduction to firebase
By Aravindhan A•
Sep 27, 2020
Good for firebase starters
By Sergio M•
Aug 15, 2020
not enough focus on firebase that was the subject matter
it was not clear that the project was to be based on javascript, if I had realized that, it is likely I had not taken the course
windows is annoying
By Vedesh K•
Sep 26, 2020
Its good for beginners but not for intermediate learners, anyway its good to become familiar with firebase.
By Sindhu I•
Mar 14, 2022
can i get the course content pls. i did not do the project nag got certified
By Dionni O Y A•
Dec 18, 2021
This course doesn't work well, please don't take it..at the topic "setup the project, app, and database on Google" in the second line code characters can't be writte and when your app needs to open into firebase (paste and go code) doesn't work and coursera don't offer guarantee.
on the whole course needs to be updated.
I didn't finish because i couldn't go on.