Chevron Left
Back to Build a Google Firebase Web Application

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Google Firebase Web Application by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
144 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience with one of the hottest web and mobile development backend services, Google Firebase. If you have some experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and want to start developing multi-platform applications, this course is for you! By the end of this course, you will understand the fundamental of Google Firebase and be able to create and build a Firebase Web application with ease....

Top reviews

TK

Oct 30, 2020

Nice intro to Firebase.\n\nOne thing (on task-3), "Leave Firebase Hosting unchecked". Explain why and what it is.

MK

Mar 23, 2022

It serves as a good starting point for learning google cloud platform.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Build a Google Firebase Web Application

By Lukas D

Jul 26, 2020

Really too basic, boring lectures, really bad idea using 3d parties application for course. Nothing went too deep only simple stuff like how to add/update/delete data

By Yanzely N

Aug 18, 2020

The explanation was great, but Rhyme platform is little bit a slow.

By Pedro L P

Jul 28, 2020

Excelent , But I dont have access to videos after Course.

By Sajjad

Jul 7, 2020

I learned basics of google firebase.

By Vivian L

Jul 11, 2020

Amazing class in understanding CRUD

By Janitha N

Jul 20, 2020

Great!

By Simran, S

Jul 21, 2020

good

By SAKTHI.K

Jul 28, 2020

I am happy

By Rafael S

Nov 17, 2020

Muy buen curso para gente con experiencia en Javascript y HTML, y nociones de bases de datos y desarrollo de aplicaciones web en general..

By Thanos K

Oct 31, 2020

Nice intro to Firebase.

One thing (on task-3), "Leave Firebase Hosting unchecked". Explain why and what it is.

By Mitesh K

Mar 24, 2022

It serves as a good starting point for learning google cloud platform.

By SANJAY K

Sep 20, 2020

Best Guided Project to get started with Firebase.

By Wilmer D

Oct 16, 2021

Fue muy bueno y simple. Demasiado entendible.

By Namrata R

Sep 20, 2020

Learnt a lot from this guided project.

By lokeshrajgadkar13@gmail.com

Aug 28, 2020

It is best for new learners like me.

By Eduardo A C C

Aug 4, 2020

Muy buen proyecto guiado!

By Joseph R T

Nov 17, 2020

Nice tutorial

By PODUGU S C

Oct 12, 2020

complete

By Md. T U B

Aug 10, 2020

good

By nyakotey n

Jan 19, 2021

good introduction to firebase

By Aravindhan A

Sep 27, 2020

Good for firebase starters

By Sergio M

Aug 15, 2020

not enough focus on firebase that was the subject matter

it was not clear that the project was to be based on javascript, if I had realized that, it is likely I had not taken the course

windows is annoying

By Vedesh K

Sep 26, 2020

Its good for beginners but not for intermediate learners, anyway its good to become familiar with firebase.

By Sindhu I

Mar 14, 2022

can i get the course content pls. i did not do the project nag got certified

By Dionni O Y A

Dec 18, 2021

T​his course doesn't work well, please don't take it..at the topic "setup the project, app, and database on Google" in the second line code characters can't be writte and when your app needs to open into firebase (paste and go code) doesn't work and coursera don't offer guarantee.

o​n the whole course needs to be updated.

I​ didn't finish because i couldn't go on.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder