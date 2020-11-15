MB
Feb 26, 2021
This course is amazing. It provided me an opportunity to do what I love. I was looking for a way to built apps but I didn't know how to code. This course was a great help.
PV
Dec 9, 2021
This Course Helps to those Individual or Companies who wants to manage their work through App, And no need to write code to develop an interactive app
By Desiree W•
Nov 14, 2020
This is a pretty good course, but there are several major flaws. First, the instructor does not seem to have thought through some of the tasks. The way he has set up the data structure will not work as intended, and he does not seem to realize that his instructions are not going to work. For example, he instructs us to add a list component to the detail page that will list all previous reviews of a given book. He instructs us to create a filter for this list so that only the reviews for that title will appear on a particular book's page. However, he hard codes one book's title into the filter criteria. This means that every book's detail page will list the reviews for that same book that was hard coded into the filter. The filter criteria needs to be written dynamically so that it matches the title of whichever book's page the user is viewing. In order to do this, the filter criteria should reference the cell value of the title column in that book's row in the spreadsheet. I am too new to Glide to know whether this is possible in Glide, but if it isn't, then that filter feature is pretty useless. There is a similar problem with the way the instructor sets up the "My List" feature. He set up the data structure with one ListAdd column in the Books spreadsheet. This means that when any user adds the book to their list (i.e., sets that book's ListAdd value to true), then it will be true for ALL users. Every user will see that book in their list. If another user then removes that book from their list, the book's ListAdd value becomes false for ALL users. The book will be removed from everyone's lists. This My List feature would be better accomplished by creating a separate sheet, perhaps called UserLists, that would capture the user's email and the title of the book they add to their list. Then the My List feature in the app would list books from the UserLists sheet filtered by user email. Also, if this were going to be a real-world app, then the books need more than just a title to identify them because multiple books can have the same title. They need a unique identifier, such as the ISBN.
I also could not use the Rhyme platform. The virtual desktop would not allow me to have more than one window open, so I could not switch between incognito and regular Chrome tabs. I also was not able to minimize Chrome to get to the actual virtual desktop. The window for the virtual workspace was too small to be useful. If you don't have a fairly large monitor, then you will have trouble with it.
The quiz grading also needs to be reviewed to ensure it marks answers correctly.
By Nitesh G•
Oct 27, 2020
Very simple and easily understandable.
By Muhammad H•
Jan 23, 2021
This course is helpful for me.
Thanks
By Stef D•
Dec 19, 2020
This class was very helpful for me learning the basics of Glide. I was struggling to understand how to work Glide. I would love it if you build on this course with an intermediate course to help with things like the specialty columns such as relations and lookup. My only issue is that I don't think the final exam was correctly graded. I'm pretty sure of the two answers I got wrong, given the options presented. Thank you.
By Muhammad T B•
Feb 27, 2021
By pranav v•
Dec 10, 2021
By Joshua C•
Jan 4, 2021
Other than some weird background noise distortion from the professor's side, I loved this course very much, and learned how to build an app in Glide
By Nancy C M M•
Feb 7, 2021
It is an amazing course, I learned a lot, I cannot believe how useful this could be for different fields of knowledge.
By Dr.Chandira G•
Dec 18, 2020
Awesome course opened insights many thanks . hope you do more project guided courses in relation to this. Thanks.
By ADARSH R 1•
Jun 19, 2021
I never thought an app can developed so quickly and easily in a go. Thanks to instructor,Google and Glide
By Jaylene B•
Jul 14, 2021
This was a fun project! It was easy to understand and follow along, and I recommend trying this out!
By Arjun V P•
Nov 5, 2020
A good course. As I am Interested in App Dev This course gave me the sight of Knowledge. Thanks Sir!
By Seth A•
Nov 9, 2020
This course taught me all I needed to build apps with glide. I am already working on side projects
By Alejandro C J•
Sep 25, 2020
A very hands-on-practice course that's going to be super useful to boost your creativity skills
By Nina P•
Oct 16, 2021
I enjoyed the course. It made me think how I can use this for my current work.
By Nadir K•
Jan 25, 2021
The course and Instructor both were outstanding.Thanks Coursera.Thanks MNSUAM
By Remy d M•
May 12, 2021
Excellent course, got insight on how easily you could create an app.
By M A S•
Jan 26, 2021
This is an amazing app to deliver a knowledge to us and help out
By Mohammed J R•
Jan 17, 2021
exceptionally good i have made an app from glde in 1 day!!!
By sampatrao B M•
Dec 18, 2020
Assign some work to us and find out where is your student
By Cesar R H•
Sep 23, 2021
A great, useful and simple course to start building apps
By Cindy F•
Feb 20, 2021
This course is easy to understand; I enjoy it! thanks
By Kannan S N•
Apr 20, 2021
An extremely useful course for Glide app beginners.
By sev s•
Dec 14, 2021
This was a great and fun project! Thank you!
By WAYNE D S•
May 3, 2022
it's awesome and it so really fun to follow!