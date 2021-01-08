Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Small Simulated Network With Cisco Packet Tracker by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
12 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a small simulated network from scratch using Cisco Packet Tracer. You will be able to identify the basic fundamentals of computer networking and the very basic architecture behind the network devices (Routers and Switches). Moreover, you will learn and practice how to get all these devices and components connected together. Finally, you will be able to troubleshoot the issues and write some basic commands to get the network fully functioning. The skills gained from this project are very essential in the computer networking field.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
