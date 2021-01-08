Chevron Left
Back to Build a Small Simulated Network With Cisco Packet Tracker

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Small Simulated Network With Cisco Packet Tracker by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
12 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a small simulated network from scratch using Cisco Packet Tracer. You will be able to identify the basic fundamentals of computer networking and the very basic architecture behind the network devices (Routers and Switches). Moreover, you will learn and practice how to get all these devices and components connected together. Finally, you will be able to troubleshoot the issues and write some basic commands to get the network fully functioning. The skills gained from this project are very essential in the computer networking field. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Build a Small Simulated Network With Cisco Packet Tracker

By Shamim M

Jan 8, 2021

love all cisco learning item

By EUGENE N P

Mar 15, 2022

it's was very interesting

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder