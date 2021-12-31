Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn how to build and analyse linear regression model in R, a free, open-source program that you can download. You will learn how to load and clean a real world dataset. Next, you will learn how to build a linear regression model and various plots to analyze the model’s performance. Lastly, you will learn how to predict future values using the model. By the end of this project, you will become confident in building a linear regression model on real world dataset and the know-how of assessing the model’s performance using R programming language. Linear regression models are useful in identifying critical relationships between predictors (or factors) and output variable. These relationships can impact a business in the future and can help business owners to make decisions. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Agnius V

Dec 31, 2021

Very nice introductory R course to building simple and most common linear models. Many concepts are explained as well as several charting options are discussed. Especially I liked part about residual plots and how one can see how model deviates from a linear trend. Good course, and very beginner-friendly even to ones which hadn't had any experience with R before.

By Bo Z

Apr 30, 2021

Very good context! learn a lot from this project.

By Stig P

Jan 22, 2022

A simple and understandable way of utilizing regression in R to analyze real world data sets. I did however miss a more extensive explanation on the statistics calculated in the course and why each step in the course was taken. Dr. Nikunj was a good instructor and I learned a great deal in any case!

By Konstantinos L

Aug 10, 2021

Good, but some steps & commands were not explained at all.. Overall, if you want to refresh some thing concerning regression, it is decent.

