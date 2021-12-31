By Agnius V•
Dec 31, 2021
Very nice introductory R course to building simple and most common linear models. Many concepts are explained as well as several charting options are discussed. Especially I liked part about residual plots and how one can see how model deviates from a linear trend. Good course, and very beginner-friendly even to ones which hadn't had any experience with R before.
By Bo Z•
Apr 30, 2021
Very good context! learn a lot from this project.
By Stig P•
Jan 22, 2022
A simple and understandable way of utilizing regression in R to analyze real world data sets. I did however miss a more extensive explanation on the statistics calculated in the course and why each step in the course was taken. Dr. Nikunj was a good instructor and I learned a great deal in any case!
By Konstantinos L•
Aug 10, 2021
Good, but some steps & commands were not explained at all.. Overall, if you want to refresh some thing concerning regression, it is decent.