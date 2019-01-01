Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Image Quality Inspection using AWS Lookout for Vision by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
16 ratings

About the Course

In this guided project, you will learn how to build automated image quality inspection using Amazon Lookout for Vision. Amazon Lookout for Vision is a Machine Learning as a Service from Amazon Web services which you could leverage to do Image Analytics and address interesting use cases such as drone detection, defect detection, object detection, smile detection, fall detection without writing a single line of code. Please note: As part of this course, you would need your AWS Account to complete the course. It would be charged as per your usage of AWS Lookout for Vision service....
