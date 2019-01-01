Build automated speech systems with Azure Cognitive Services
Create a Speech Cognitive Services resource using the Azure Portal
Use the Speech resource via SDK in a Visual Studio Project
Integrate the service into application projects
By the end of this project, you will have successfully created an Azure account, logged into the Azure Portal, created a Speech Cognitive Services resource and use it in a C# console application by executing API calls to generate predictions. You will learn to execute API calls to the pre-built Computer Vision resource through a series of tasks which include creating the appropriate resource to realize the API calls and then building a simple C# console application with Visual Studio Community that will execute speech-to-text in different languages. The skills learned in this guided project will provide the foundation to understanding and implementing Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning solutions in Microsoft Azure. If you enjoy this project, we recommend taking the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-ai-900-ai-fundamentals
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Software Development
Cloud Computing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free trial account in Microsoft Azure and log into Azure using your new subscription.
Create a Resource Group in preparation for creating a new Speech resource.
Create a Speech API resource and identify the URL and keys needed to execute API calls.
Create a new console application in Visual Studio and install the Speech SDK.
Populate the console application with code that will perform speech-to-text.
Understand the code and how the Speech resource is generating predictions.
