Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Critical Path Visualizations in Tableau and Excel by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
The Critical Path Method (CPM) is a popular methodology used by project managers and those that manage project schedules. This approach to sequencing and managing projects is highly sought after due to its ability to focus resources and streamline efforts to complete projects where time is of the utmost importance. In this project, learners will learn about the Critical Path Method. They will learn about how to calculate values such as Early Start, Late Start, Early Finish, Late Finish, Float, Duration, and the critical path itself. Learners will learn how to use Excel to create spreadsheets and diagrams that will act as calculators of the values used to determine the Critical Path. Then, learners will adapt these spreadsheets into Tableau. They will learn to create charts that display project duration, Gantt Charts as well as Abacus style charts. Finally, they will learn how to analyze these visualizations to answer project management questions....