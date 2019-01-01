Chevron Left
Back to Build Critical Path Visualizations in Tableau and Excel

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Critical Path Visualizations in Tableau and Excel by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

The Critical Path Method (CPM) is a popular methodology used by project managers and those that manage project schedules. This approach to sequencing and managing projects is highly sought after due to its ability to focus resources and streamline efforts to complete projects where time is of the utmost importance. In this project, learners will learn about the Critical Path Method. They will learn about how to calculate values such as Early Start, Late Start, Early Finish, Late Finish, Float, Duration, and the critical path itself. Learners will learn how to use Excel to create spreadsheets and diagrams that will act as calculators of the values used to determine the Critical Path. Then, learners will adapt these spreadsheets into Tableau. They will learn to create charts that display project duration, Gantt Charts as well as Abacus style charts. Finally, they will learn how to analyze these visualizations to answer project management questions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder