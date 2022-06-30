Build Device Messaging and Communication in Azure IoT Hub

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Learn to create and configure Azure IoT hub

Learn to send device-to-cloud and cloud-to-device messages

Learn to use message routing with Azure IoT Hub

1
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course, we'll create an instance of Azure IoT hub. Once we have our hub, we'll then create devices that we can use for testing. Then we’ll learn to send the device to cloud(d2c) and cloud to device(c2d) messages using VS code, Azure CLI, and Azure portal. We will also learn to monitor the messages that are sent back and forth from our hub. Then we'll see how we can simulate a device for sending messages all without writing a single line of code from the Azure CLI. We’ll also learn to configure an IoT hub to facilitate file uploads from the devices and to store the file, we will also learn to create blob storage in the Azure cloud. Additionally, we’ll also see how we can make use of a simulator to send telemetry data to the Azure IoT hub, and then using the message routing feature, we'll learn to route the telemetry data to the blob storage for further use. This project will be helpful for anyone who is interested in implementing communication in the Azure IoT hub. You must have some basic knowledge of working with Azure IoT hub and storage accounts.

Skills you will develop

  • Azure CLI

  • Azure IoT hub

  • device communication

  • Message routing

  • Azure Blob Storage

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and Create IoT hub in Azure

  2. Create devices on IoT hub (VS code, Azure Cli and Azure Portal)

  3. Practice activity: Create a new device in the IoT Hub using Azure cli

  4. Send device-to-cloud (d2c) messages using VS code and azure cli

  5. Send cloud-to-device (c2d) messages using VS code and azure cli

  6. Create an Azure storage account and configure message routing

  7. Simulate a device and use an online simulator to send telemetry messages

  8. Configure file upload in Azure Iot Hub

  9. Cumulative challenge: Register a new device, run the simulator and send the data to the azure storage

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder