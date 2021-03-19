Chevron Left
Back to Build a Profile for a Dream Job with Indeed

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Profile for a Dream Job with Indeed by Coursera Project Network

5.0
stars
10 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

By the end of these lessons, you will be able to set up and navigate the indeed.com site. You will have your personal profile set up and all your credentials and your work experience in the appropriate places. You will then be able to apply for the jobs you have been wanting with your profile that is in place....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Build a Profile for a Dream Job with Indeed

By Nishith R R

Mar 19, 2021

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder