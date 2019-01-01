Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a free website with WordPress by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a free website in WordPress for personal or commercial purposes.
This guided project is an introduction to WordPress and is designed for people who would like to have their own website.
WordPress offers a large variety of free website design and possibilities to develop a commercial website, a blog, a photo gallery, amongst others, allowing you to create an aesthetically pleasing online platform and/or add value to your business marketing.
After completing this project, you will be able to create a website, select and modify the main features such as a color scheme, a logo or a menu, add pages and create articles. WordPress is an easy and free platform that provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering potential added customization and tools at a low price. Everything for your website is available on this platform!...