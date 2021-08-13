Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Guessing Game Application using C++ by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project you will create a guessing game application that pits the computer against the user. You will create variables, static methods, decision constructs, and loops in C++ to create the game. C++ is a language developed to provide an Object-Oriented version of the C language. Learning C++ then gives the programmer a wide variety of career paths to choose from. It is used in many applications, from text editors to games to device drivers to Web Server code such as SQL Server. There is no more efficient higher level language than C, and C can be used within C++ code, since the C++ compiler supports C as well. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Elias D

Aug 13, 2021

t​hanks very much I love it

