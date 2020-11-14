Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Guessing Game Application using Java by Coursera Project Network
In this project you will create a guessing game application that pits the computer against the user. You will create variables, static methods, decision constructs, and loops in Java to create the game.
Learning Java gives the programmer a wide variety of career paths to choose from. Java was once the property of Sun Microsystems but is now an open-source (free) programming language that is used in web programming, mobile applications, and many desktop applications. Java is a natural choice for object-oriented programming as it contains many existing classes for the programmer to use from its feature-rich API. In addition, Java is truly cross-platform, which means it can be compiled on a Windows system and executed on a Mac or Linux system. Java contains a built-in garbage collector that removes objects no longer needed in the application which reduces memory leak issues.
By Abdul H
•
Nov 14, 2020
good for begineers
By Karan
•
Sep 20, 2020
course was good but a the last part when computer want to choose the number that was badly explained by prof.