Build a Guessing Game Application using Java by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
14 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

In this project you will create a guessing game application that pits the computer against the user. You will create variables, static methods, decision constructs, and loops in Java to create the game. Learning Java gives the programmer a wide variety of career paths to choose from. Java was once the property of Sun Microsystems but is now an open-source (free) programming language that is used in web programming, mobile applications, and many desktop applications. Java is a natural choice for object-oriented programming as it contains many existing classes for the programmer to use from its feature-rich API. In addition, Java is truly cross-platform, which means it can be compiled on a Windows system and executed on a Mac or Linux system. Java contains a built-in garbage collector that removes objects no longer needed in the application which reduces memory leak issues.
By Abdul H

Nov 14, 2020

good for begineers

By Karan

Sep 20, 2020

course was good but a the last part when computer want to choose the number that was badly explained by prof.

