Build a Lean Workflow with Kanban Frameworks in Miro
Understand the purpose of the Kanban management method.
Understand use cases for the Kanban method.
Develop and visualize the Kanban workflow in Miro.
By the end of this project, you will be able to build a lean workflow applying the Kanban method to support efficient business process management. To do this you will gain hands-on experience working in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork where you will leverage agile principles and the Kanban framework to produce a lean workflow. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business Process Management
User Experience Design (UXD)
Kanban Methodology
Service Design
Identifying Areas for Continuous Improvements
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the Kanban method and its purpose.
Identify the components of the Kanban visualization and how to source the information.
Review the benefits of the Kanban method.
Explore the templates and tools available and install the Kanban framework in Miro.
Document the Kanban workflow and consider next steps in Miro.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
