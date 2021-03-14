Build a MERN application using Next.js
Create an asynchronous function in Next.js to access API data.
Pass props from the API call to the Next.js function component.
Use Next.js props to create the state in the React Component.
By the end of this project, you will Build a MERN application using Next.js by using Next.js to fetch data from an existing REST API and passing props to a React component to present questions and check answers on a form. Next.js is used to provide server-side rendering and routing. React is used for presenting dynamic data on the Client side for such activities as form processing. Next.js may be responsible for fetching data from an API to create props, while the React component handles form creation and event processing. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Next.js Props
React.js State
Next.js SWR
Next.js Data Fetching
React.js Props
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze the existing MongoDB, Express, Next.js and Node.js Application.
Create an asynchronous function in Next.js to access API data.
Pass props from the API call to the Next.js function component.
Pass dynamic props from the Next.js parent to the Child Component.
Use Next.js props to create the state in the React Component.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
