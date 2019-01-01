Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a MERN application using Next.js by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will Build a MERN application using Next.js by using Next.js to fetch data from an existing REST API and passing props to a React component to present questions and check answers on a form.
Next.js is used to provide server-side rendering and routing. React is used for presenting dynamic data on the Client side for such activities as form processing. Next.js may be responsible for fetching data from an API to create props, while the React component handles form creation and event processing.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....