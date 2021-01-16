Chevron Left
Back to Building a Company’s database using MySQL and SQL

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building a Company’s database using MySQL and SQL by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a database for a company using MYSQL and SQL commands. You will be able to create databases and tables, form relationships between the tables , write SQL commands to manipulate your data, write SQL functions to perform mathematical operations on your data and write regular expressions. This project will help you get your hands on the Structured query language which is the language used to communicate with databases and how to form entity relationships between tables. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Building a Company’s database using MySQL and SQL

By Dyachkov D

Jan 16, 2021

The course is great and this is my first guided project. I will definetely try other projects. At the same time, this course was a very good demostration of mysql but it was too basic, I think. I would like to have similar course but for 3-4 hours more with more examples and more difficult situations (for example, many data types hadn't been shown and we didn't worked with 3 or more table at the same time with joins). But the course is great for me as a begginer.

By RajKumar G

Nov 5, 2021

Good experience that course and i will learn lots of things about mysql and sql.

By Paul J H

Jan 13, 2021

Very poor course!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder