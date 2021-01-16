By Dyachkov D•
Jan 16, 2021
The course is great and this is my first guided project. I will definetely try other projects. At the same time, this course was a very good demostration of mysql but it was too basic, I think. I would like to have similar course but for 3-4 hours more with more examples and more difficult situations (for example, many data types hadn't been shown and we didn't worked with 3 or more table at the same time with joins). But the course is great for me as a begginer.
By RajKumar G•
Nov 5, 2021
Good experience that course and i will learn lots of things about mysql and sql.
By Paul J H•
Jan 13, 2021
Very poor course!