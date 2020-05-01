AM
Apr 30, 2020
Good but it should not named as project . Rename to basic functions of java . Interface showing at the begining is totally meaningless . but aferall good for zero level students
CG
Mar 5, 2021
This course is a good exercise in "Top-Down" algorithm design and program development. Perfect for beginners to try their hand at and understand the power of basic commands.
By Alok k m•
May 1, 2020
Good but it should not named as project . Rename to basic functions of java . Interface showing at the begining is totally meaningless . but aferall good for zero level students
By Tarun L•
May 10, 2020
Right for beginners but too easy for intermediate Programmers.
By Kundan D•
May 8, 2020
Too basic and the quiz totally blew. for a programming course, the quiz should've been practical, theory quiz makes absolutely no sense.
By 017_Dharm V•
Apr 5, 2020
Really Appropriate project for a beginner in this field and appreciable efforts is done by the Instructor.
By ch s t•
Jun 21, 2020
It is a really good course for getting Knowledge about Java and implementing it as a Rela world example. Also, the guided projects are a really good concept by Coursera since we get practical Experience rather than just theoretical learning
By Carlos A G•
Mar 6, 2021
This course is a good exercise in "Top-Down" algorithm design and program development. Perfect for beginners to try their hand at and understand the power of basic commands.
By SOUMI M•
Jun 5, 2020
This project is very helpful for the beginners those who have a little bit or not familiar with Java language.Explanation of every topic is clear.
By Rohit M•
Apr 6, 2020
That's really helpful from the point of view. Every line of the project is very well explained. Thanks for this project.
By mohammed t p•
May 16, 2020
good for novice and beginner like me for java.a good hands on experience creating mini java project for beginners.
By ji•
Jul 25, 2020
It is awesome lecture that i can remind java from the class.
i'm still confused it, but really helpful.
By ritesh m j•
May 23, 2020
nice approach for begineers to learn and impleament java in a practical way. THANK YOU!
By Sebastian J•
Apr 27, 2020
Perfect only for those who have very little basics of programming in any language!
By Ranpariya V D•
Apr 15, 2020
A good initiative for beginners in projects that gives practical learning.
By Jhon J A H•
Jul 3, 2020
Excellent guided project for people who are starting to program in Java.
By Olivia N G•
Dec 13, 2020
Awesome and straightforward explanation of the power of arrays in Java
By Dominick B•
Aug 18, 2020
A fantastic opportunity to continue progressing in programming skills!
By Natasha L•
Jul 15, 2020
Nice project. A good experience. Looking forward to learning more.
By EFTYKHAR R•
Apr 13, 2020
This course will help you to enhance your java programming skills.
By Jaiswar m c•
May 30, 2020
It too good for understanding and learning the criteria and tools
By CHAYA Y•
May 7, 2020
It is really a simple beginner level project. Very good project.
By AKASH B•
Jun 19, 2020
Amazing instructor and also an amazing course Just loved it
By CHANDANA H R•
Apr 23, 2020
Keep going on. It is very helpful for the students to learn
By Mr.A.Anil k R•
May 17, 2020
it is very help full to practice and become perfect
By sourabh m•
Mar 3, 2021
articles are very good for learning purpose
By Shrikant B•
May 24, 2020
Great!!! Can not complain about anything!!!