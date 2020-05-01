Chevron Left
Building a Text-Based Bank in Java by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
463 ratings
90 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a basic banking command-line application using Java and Eclipse. This application will be able to model real life bank functions such as adding an account, increasing/decreasing the balance of an account, and allowing a user to check their balance. We will also learn how to store basic demographic information of each account holder and learn how to output a summary of all accounts. This application will demonstrate standard programming paradigms, and teach students about essential programming concepts such as variables, commenting, input and output to the user with the Scanner class, and importing/using standard Java libraries. We will also cover more powerful concepts such as conditional statements, loops, and arrays. Students can expect to walk away from the course confident in their ability to use essential Java programming tools, with a basic working understanding of how Java functions....

1 - 25 of 89 Reviews for Building a Text-Based Bank in Java

By Alok k m

May 1, 2020

Good but it should not named as project . Rename to basic functions of java . Interface showing at the begining is totally meaningless . but aferall good for zero level students

By Tarun L

May 10, 2020

Right for beginners but too easy for intermediate Programmers.

By Kundan D

May 8, 2020

Too basic and the quiz totally blew. for a programming course, the quiz should've been practical, theory quiz makes absolutely no sense.

By 017_Dharm V

Apr 5, 2020

Really Appropriate project for a beginner in this field and appreciable efforts is done by the Instructor.

By ch s t

Jun 21, 2020

It is a really good course for getting Knowledge about Java and implementing it as a Rela world example. Also, the guided projects are a really good concept by Coursera since we get practical Experience rather than just theoretical learning

By Carlos A G

Mar 6, 2021

This course is a good exercise in "Top-Down" algorithm design and program development. Perfect for beginners to try their hand at and understand the power of basic commands.

By SOUMI M

Jun 5, 2020

This project is very helpful for the beginners those who have a little bit or not familiar with Java language.Explanation of every topic is clear.

By Rohit M

Apr 6, 2020

That's really helpful from the point of view. Every line of the project is very well explained. Thanks for this project.

By mohammed t p

May 16, 2020

good for novice and beginner like me for java.a good hands on experience creating mini java project for beginners.

By ji

Jul 25, 2020

It is awesome lecture that i can remind java from the class.

i'm still confused it, but really helpful.

By ritesh m j

May 23, 2020

nice approach for begineers to learn and impleament java in a practical way. THANK YOU!

By Sebastian J

Apr 27, 2020

Perfect only for those who have very little basics of programming in any language!

By Ranpariya V D

Apr 15, 2020

A good initiative for beginners in projects that gives practical learning.

By Jhon J A H

Jul 3, 2020

Excellent guided project for people who are starting to program in Java.

By Olivia N G

Dec 13, 2020

Awesome and straightforward explanation of the power of arrays in Java

By Dominick B

Aug 18, 2020

A fantastic opportunity to continue progressing in programming skills!

By Natasha L

Jul 15, 2020

Nice project. A good experience. Looking forward to learning more.

By EFTYKHAR R

Apr 13, 2020

This course will help you to enhance your java programming skills.

By Jaiswar m c

May 30, 2020

It too good for understanding and learning the criteria and tools

By CHAYA Y

May 7, 2020

It is really a simple beginner level project. Very good project.

By AKASH B

Jun 19, 2020

Amazing instructor and also an amazing course Just loved it

By CHANDANA H R

Apr 23, 2020

Keep going on. It is very helpful for the students to learn

By Mr.A.Anil k R

May 17, 2020

it is very help full to practice and become perfect

By sourabh m

Mar 3, 2021

articles are very good for learning purpose

By Shrikant B

May 24, 2020

Great!!! Can not complain about anything!!!

