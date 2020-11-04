Building Candlestick Charts with Tableau
99 ratings
3,988 already enrolled
Use Python YFinance to extract stock price data
Use Tableau to build a japanese candlestick chart
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Python YFinance to extract stock price data and how to use Tableau to build a japanese candlestick chart. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market
Financial Data Analysis
Python Programming
Tableau Software
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Extracting stock price data with Python YFinance
Preparing data and calculated fields
Building and formatting Gantt bar chart
Turning Gantt bar into candlestick chart
Analyzing candlestick chart
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by VPNov 6, 2020
Good course for kickstarting stock market analysis projects. Would like to know more about charts and stock predictions
by ADNov 4, 2020
One of the most exciting hands on training virtual classes received till date!
