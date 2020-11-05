Chevron Left
Back to Building Candlestick Charts with Tableau

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Candlestick Charts with Tableau by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
99 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Python YFinance to extract stock price data and how to use Tableau to build a japanese candlestick chart. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Building Candlestick Charts with Tableau

By Athulya t d

Nov 5, 2020

One of the most exciting hands on training virtual classes received till date!

By Swati

Oct 22, 2020

It was amazing, i've learnt a lot of things

By roziio r

Aug 15, 2020

got a wider prespective from this course

By CLIFFORD B M A

Nov 2, 2020

Thank you for the informative lecture.

By Amit P

Nov 8, 2020

worthful

By Dr. R K P

Jul 16, 2020

Awesome!

By Goh J H

Nov 13, 2020

great

By Raja R G K

Aug 26, 2020

great

By Vyoma P

Nov 7, 2020

Good course for kickstarting stock market analysis projects. Would like to know more about charts and stock predictions

By Aditya S

Jul 30, 2020

The is good but its laggs

By Samanway R

Aug 4, 2020

Many bugs which need to be rectified. Virtual machine is slow and tableau was not running properly on it.

By Nethra M

Nov 18, 2020

I am not getting my certificate

By Richard v W

Aug 17, 2021

The workspace fails at the first step of downloading Tesla share price info. Is this what is meant by it only works in North America?

I pay Coursera for this stuff and its very disappointing.

By Shokolatte T

Aug 15, 2020

he must be a smart guy but the worst instructor i've met in this guided course series.

By Rohit D

Sep 8, 2020

way too fast

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder