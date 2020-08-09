Building Stock Returns Heatmap with Tableau
Extract stock data using Google Finance
Build a Heat and Treemap in Tableau
Build a stock returns dashboard in Tableau
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to extract stock data using Google Finance, build a Heat and Treemap in Tableau, build a stock returns dashboard in Tableau. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Importing stock price data using Google Finance
Importing market cap data using Google Finance
Preparing data for transferring
Transferring data to Tableau
Setting up columns and rows
Creating a heat and treemap
Creating a dashboard
by AKAug 9, 2020
For the Tableau beginners ,This course project gives a great tour of the tool.Now, I think i'm familiar with tableau. Thank you Coursera & Ochilov
by ASNov 29, 2021
Course was short and crisp. It had a project which made me understand the process of doing it. I lacked a bit in time of completion due to network issue. But overall the course was great.
