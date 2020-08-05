AS
Nov 29, 2021
Course was short and crisp. It had a project which made me understand the process of doing it. I lacked a bit in time of completion due to network issue. But overall the course was great.
AK
Aug 9, 2020
For the Tableau beginners ,This course project gives a great tour of the tool.Now, I think i'm familiar with tableau. Thank you Coursera & Ochilov
By Anthony F G•
Aug 5, 2020
I abandoned the course as you have to use a formula designed by Google however that formula does not work anymore. Perhaps this is a great project course but if you are not able to create the data set, then you will not be able to complete the course successfully. As a matter of fact I decided to leave/dismiss. Sad for that. I left this same comment on the Forum Course. Hope this issue can be resolve.
By Akhil k•
Aug 10, 2020
By prasanth k•
Sep 25, 2020
i learned about google finance process
By Ashutosh S•
Nov 30, 2021
