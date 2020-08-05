Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to extract stock data using Google Finance, build a Heat and Treemap in Tableau, build a stock returns dashboard in Tableau. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market....

By Anthony F G

Aug 5, 2020

I abandoned the course as you have to use a formula designed by Google however that formula does not work anymore. Perhaps this is a great project course but if you are not able to create the data set, then you will not be able to complete the course successfully. As a matter of fact I decided to leave/dismiss. Sad for that. I left this same comment on the Forum Course. Hope this issue can be resolve.

By Akhil k

Aug 10, 2020

For the Tableau beginners ,This course project gives a great tour of the tool.Now, I think i'm familiar with tableau. Thank you Coursera & Ochilov

By prasanth k

Sep 25, 2020

i learned about google finance process

By Ashutosh S

Nov 30, 2021

Course was short and crisp. It had a project which made me understand the process of doing it. I lacked a bit in time of completion due to network issue. But overall the course was great.

