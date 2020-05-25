HH
May 21, 2020
This course helps in providing gist of C# basics and exploring VS Studio's IDE. Let's explore better by knowing different things :)
DH
Jun 19, 2020
Definitely the course to take before embarking on a full-blown C# programming course - for beginners.
By Anubhav G•
May 25, 2020
Worst course ever , instructor just copies and paste the code without explaination, not worth time and money. Better to learn on youtube for free.
By SS-18-Chinmay A•
Jun 4, 2020
the course was not that educating and usefull
By Dhruv J•
May 17, 2020
there should be something more to learn
By Aaron J S•
Jun 24, 2020
The only reason I don't regret this course is that I got to do it for free by an institutional license. I feel sorry for those who paid...
By Aryan V G•
May 13, 2020
the difficulty level needs to increase
By Aistė K•
Aug 10, 2020
This is a very good course for people who have not had any programming experience prior. I knew how to program in C and C++, so this course just showed a little differences the languages might have, and it took me just enough time to feel like I've learnt something as well as not wasted my time at all.
By Harshitha•
May 22, 2020
This course helps in providing gist of C# basics and exploring VS Studio's IDE. Let's explore better by knowing different things :)
By David M L H•
Jun 20, 2020
Definitely the course to take before embarking on a full-blown C# programming course - for beginners.
By Rossberth A A S•
Sep 30, 2020
Didactico e intuitivo para aprender de la manera mas amena la codificacion de una calculadora
By Shriya A•
Jul 6, 2020
Basic level project but a good one
By Arun K•
May 19, 2020
VERY HELPFUL AND APPRECIATING
By Vishwajeet K•
Jun 2, 2020
This video is very useful
By Yogesh J•
May 21, 2020
This helped me too much!!
By James E U•
Jun 20, 2020
Thank you Coursera
By mamthashetty•
Jul 1, 2020
good experience
By Abdul J•
Aug 4, 2020
good to try.
By PIYUSH M•
May 21, 2020
nice project
By Abdirahiim J•
Sep 22, 2020
Very Good
By Doss D•
Jun 24, 2020
Thank you
By Freddy F•
May 7, 2020
brilliant
By Bindu V S•
Aug 5, 2020
good
By carlton f•
Jul 16, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 26, 2020
Nice
By tale p•
Jun 24, 2020
good
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 20, 2020
nice