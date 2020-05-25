Chevron Left
Back to Building a Calculator using C# in Visual Studio

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building a Calculator using C# in Visual Studio by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
248 ratings
49 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, we will introduce fundamental programming concepts and terminology to students who have never programmed before. You will be exposed to the basic coding structures such as assignment statements, variables, constants, decision making statements, loops, and arrays in C# Console applications. By successfully completing the hands-on practices assigned, you will understand why and when to apply these basic programming concepts and be better prepared for taking other computer programming courses in any language....

Top reviews

HH

May 21, 2020

This course helps in providing gist of C# basics and exploring VS Studio's IDE. Let's explore better by knowing different things :)

DH

Jun 19, 2020

Definitely the course to take before embarking on a full-blown C# programming course - for beginners.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 50 Reviews for Building a Calculator using C# in Visual Studio

By Anubhav G

May 25, 2020

Worst course ever , instructor just copies and paste the code without explaination, not worth time and money. Better to learn on youtube for free.

By SS-18-Chinmay A

Jun 4, 2020

the course was not that educating and usefull

By Dhruv J

May 17, 2020

there should be something more to learn

By Aaron J S

Jun 24, 2020

The only reason I don't regret this course is that I got to do it for free by an institutional license. I feel sorry for those who paid...

By Aryan V G

May 13, 2020

the difficulty level needs to increase

By Aistė K

Aug 10, 2020

This is a very good course for people who have not had any programming experience prior. I knew how to program in C and C++, so this course just showed a little differences the languages might have, and it took me just enough time to feel like I've learnt something as well as not wasted my time at all.

By Harshitha

May 22, 2020

This course helps in providing gist of C# basics and exploring VS Studio's IDE. Let's explore better by knowing different things :)

By David M L H

Jun 20, 2020

Definitely the course to take before embarking on a full-blown C# programming course - for beginners.

By Rossberth A A S

Sep 30, 2020

Didactico e intuitivo para aprender de la manera mas amena la codificacion de una calculadora

By Shriya A

Jul 6, 2020

Basic level project but a good one

By Arun K

May 19, 2020

VERY HELPFUL AND APPRECIATING

By Vishwajeet K

Jun 2, 2020

This video is very useful

By Yogesh J

May 21, 2020

This helped me too much!!

By James E U

Jun 20, 2020

Thank you Coursera

By mamthashetty

Jul 1, 2020

good experience

By Abdul J

Aug 4, 2020

good to try.

By PIYUSH M

May 21, 2020

nice project

By Abdirahiim J

Sep 22, 2020

Very Good

By Doss D

Jun 24, 2020

Thank you

By Freddy F

May 7, 2020

brilliant

By Bindu V S

Aug 5, 2020

good

By carlton f

Jul 16, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 26, 2020

Nice

By tale p

Jun 24, 2020

good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 20, 2020

nice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder