Burp Suite for Beginners: Intro to Penetration Testing
Intercept HTTP traffic using Burp Proxy
Modify requests in Burp proxy
Reissue requests with Burp Repeater
This Guided Project Burp suite for beginners: Intro to Penetration Testing, is for people who wish to start their career in penetration or security testing. In this two-hour-long project-based course, you will learn techniques to attack web applications and services using the Burp suite. The learning objectives are as follows - 1. Learn how to intercept HTTP traffic using Burp Proxy 2. Learn how to modify requests in the Burp proxy 3. Learn how to reissue requests with Burp Repeater To achieve this, we will test an application with known vulnerabilities using the feature of Burp Suite like Proxy, interceptor and repeater. This project is unique because it covers the topic with multiple hands-on sessions, and all examples are close to real-world application To be successful in this project, you will need some basic understanding of how a web application or web service works, dedicated time to follow the instructions and implement the learnings
Burpsuite
Penetration Test
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore penetration testing and explore Burp Site interface
Discover Vulnerable Test Application
Configure Burp Proxy and Intercept HTTP Traffic
Configure Burp proxy and intercept HTTP request and response on the test application
Modify the HTTP request after intercepting in the Burp proxy and before forwarding it to the server
Modify the HTTP request after intercepting in the Burp proxy to explore vulnerabilities in the test application
Reissue the individual modified HTTP request multiple times with the Burp Repeater.
Use a Burp repeater to identify vulnerabilities in the test application
Capstone Project
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
