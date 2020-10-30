By FC•
Oct 30, 2020
Excellent course for beginners, covers the basics with simple explanations. Great instructor. I made a complete script in R that will be very helpful for my job, in just a couple of hours.
By John R•
Mar 11, 2022
Instructor is quite knowledgeable and engaging.
By ILLYA B•
Mar 20, 2021
Fantastic instructor! Excellent material!
By Ariel C A F•
May 12, 2022
Great project!
By Arshad H•
Sep 28, 2020
It was good
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.