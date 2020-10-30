Chevron Left
Back to Calculating Descriptive Statistics in R

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Calculating Descriptive Statistics in R by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
32 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this 2-hour long project-based course Calculating Descriptive Statistics in R. In this project, you will learn how to perform extensive descriptive statistics on both quantitative and qualitative variables in R. You will also learn how to calculate the frequency and percentage of categorical variables and check the distribution of quantitative variables. By extension, you will learn how to perform univariate and bivariate statistics for univariate and bivariate variables in R. Note: You do not need to be a Data Scientist to be successful in this guided project, just a familiarity with basic statistics and using R suffice for this project. If you are not familiar with R and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided project titled “Getting Started with R”....
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Calculating Descriptive Statistics in R

By FC

Oct 30, 2020

Excellent course for beginners, covers the basics with simple explanations. Great instructor. I made a complete script in R that will be very helpful for my job, in just a couple of hours.

By John R

Mar 11, 2022

Instructor is quite knowledgeable and engaging.

By ILLYA B

Mar 20, 2021

Fantastic instructor! Excellent material!

By Ariel C A F

May 12, 2022

Great project!

By Arshad H

Sep 28, 2020

It was good

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder