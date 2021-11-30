Chevron Left
In this hands-on guided project you will be introduced to the wonders of Cellular Automata, a powerful modeling framework for the exploration of inter-scale dynamics. That is, how do simple local level rules give rise to global pattern formation and self-organization? You will explore questions like this with the help of Golly and NetLogo, two rich simulations softwares for the creation of CA and agent-based models. Moreover, you will be exposed to cutting edge applications of Cellular Automata in the fields of Biology (Morphogenesis) and Physics....
By Marko G

Nov 30, 2021

Very interesting stuff!

By Abhinandan S

Nov 30, 2021

send certificate

By Chirag J

Nov 19, 2021

thanks

