Learner Reviews & Feedback for Change Leadership: Developing Strategic Gap Analysis in Miro by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
45 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in identifying, and mapping variables for Gap Analysis using a hands-on example. This will enable you to map business states from the AS IS to the TO BE state which is important in for preparing and managing change in professional and personal life. Change happens all the time and in being able to identify factors involved in change and preparing to manage change you increase your chances for success . This analysis will help you if you are in: + Strategy development + Program Management + Project Management + Business Process Re-Engineering + Product Development + Organisational Development And much more. On a personal level this analysis can help you to map where you are and where you want to be for example: + Competing in sports + Having a professional goal + Developing a good habit Furthermore, this guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in change management with Miro to identify the gaps in products/services, and further equip you with the knowledge to utilise the learned concepts, methodologies, and tools to prepare for change in various settings....

By TUSHAR R

Oct 2, 2020

Easy to learn

By Diego F

May 29, 2021

Really basic. More a Miro course than a Change Management Course. Could not even access the resources

By Tiara R

Jan 5, 2022

Very enlightening! Easy to follow and to the point. I love how the instructor uses a real business case to help the student map out a gap analysis live in Miro. Very interactive.

By Mary A C

Jan 1, 2021

Thank you so much for this guided project. It's an eye-opener for me on making Gap Analysis using Miro and its importance in business and in personal life.

By Mohan J

May 19, 2022

It was great experience & get a lot of things to learn related topic.

By NURSAZLIN B R

Jul 12, 2021

Thank you for the awesome guided project,

By Naomi C R L

Dec 4, 2020

this is a very helpful tool

By TUSHAR S

Jan 25, 2021

Nice and precise course

By Christian S

May 19, 2022

Very good course.

By Abdulaziz B

Oct 3, 2021

Thanks

