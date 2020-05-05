Create Your First Chatbot with Rasa and Python
782 ratings
17,622 already enrolled
Learn the basics of using Rasa
Create a simple chatbot with Rasa and Python
782 ratings
17,622 already enrolled
Learn the basics of using Rasa
Create a simple chatbot with Rasa and Python
In this 2 hour long project-based course, you will learn to create chatbots with Rasa and Python. Rasa is a framework for developing AI powered, industrial grade chatbots. It’s incredibly powerful, and is used by developers worldwide to create chatbots and contextual assistants. In this project, we are going to understand some of the most important basic aspects of the Rasa framework and chatbot development. Once you’re done with this project, you will be able to create simple AI powered chatbots on your own. This project is ideal for programmers who want to get started with chatbot development. You don't need any machine learning or prior chatbot development experience. However, you should be familiar with Python programming. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
contextual assistants
Python Programming
chatbot development
rasa
Chatterbot
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Chatbot Template
Natural Language Understanding
Domain and Stories
Starting the Time Zone Bot
Changes to the Domain
Entities
Slots
Actions
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SPJul 2, 2020
Best course to begin with making your first chatbot! Thanks a lot for this wonderful course.
by GJMay 5, 2020
Very good course for beginners . It had all the basic fundamentals for creating a chatbot. Highly recommended to all.
by DMMay 20, 2020
Excellent Course for Beginners without knowing much details about AI and Python. I really enjoyed the course. Thank you. I will plan to use it in teaching.
by HCSep 5, 2020
Learning new thing's is always being fun for me and I feel more confidence, overall Great experience and I will definitely do more courses like this
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.