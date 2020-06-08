RC
Jun 30, 2020
it gives a good basic staps into how chat bots work in Rasa and gives good insights about how to do a stap further with this project by implementing a API to get the city time zones.
JB
Oct 29, 2020
The instructor was very clear and the course is well written and easy to understand for beginners. Highly recommended for people who want to try out how to program. :D
By Amit A•
Jun 8, 2020
This project is too short for such a big and trending topic. Expectations were high. The course has been designed purely for non-technical people. If that was the motive then I would say the name is inappropriate. Please specify the level before. Also, if you are not providing much to experiment upon at least give a deep explanation of RASA and its components. Watched at 2X. Scored 100% in the first attempt. The instructor is good. I would like to see/learn the same topic in depth.
By ECE 4 R S•
Jul 7, 2020
Not much functionality provided with the chatbot.
By Dr. R M•
May 21, 2020
Excellent Course for Beginners without knowing much details about AI and Python. I really enjoyed the course. Thank you. I will plan to use it in teaching.
By Sunidhi A G•
Aug 17, 2020
Did not get any help for solving the errors.
By SARAVANAN J•
May 19, 2020
Cloud Desktop and video was struck so many times during course. Not able to feel the benefits because of irregular struck.
By Himanshu W•
Aug 2, 2021
The instructor swiftly explains almost all the concepts . This course is very beneficial for those who have solid understanding of (1.) Python Data Structures (2.) Python Functions (3.) Python OOPs (4)Configuring Virtual environment (5)Terminal basics But the instructor explains all these prerequisites very clearly while building up the learning momentum.
By Cyril A•
Jun 13, 2020
Really clear and informative. I went in with a good background in Python and ML, but no familiarity with chatbots, and now I feel I have a better grasp of the terminologies and the moving pieces needed to define and train a chatbot. I would recommend to anyone who wants to get a basic primer on conversational interfaces. Instructor is excellent too.
By Bonthu S•
Aug 30, 2020
The best part about this course you can learn lots of things on your own. You may get familiar with basic understanding of different concepts. I started following love with coursera project network the instructor was nice. It was a basic project but the best part is we can dig-deeper with these basic knowledge.
By Esther S L•
Jun 11, 2020
I really like the experience of doing a small quick project at the same time it is being explained. The questions after the project helped to think twice about what it was seen in the videos. The only problem was the connecting period of time to the virtual machine. It gave a lot of problems!!
By Prosper S•
Nov 17, 2020
It is a very simple and well explained course. I love the pedagogy used.
I strongly recommend it to anyone who is passionate about catbot development.
Thank you so much for making this course available to us.
Nevertheless, I think that if the classes were subtitled in French it would be ideal.
By Erik Ř•
Feb 27, 2021
Fantastic short course about chatbot framework Rasa, I had zero knowledge in this area and now I think I would be able to make my own easy chatbot. What is great, is that I've got a great foundation to learn about this technology to the future and maybe make some bigger projects.
By Sejal D•
Jul 2, 2020
It was really good experience. This was my first guided project experience on Coursera. It was indeed great and would recommend this guided project to all as instructor was really good in explaining elements used to make project.
By Shuvra D•
Jun 9, 2020
I was a great project for the learners who want to get into the world of Chat-Bot Developing. Personally, I learn a lot from this tutorial.
Thanks to Amit Sir for making this beautiful tutorial.
Also, thanks goes to Coursera.
By m.ponmani•
Jun 28, 2020
A perfect introduction to chat bot development, it was so interesting that i wanted to do dwell deeper in. i think this course is good enough for people with basic knowledge of Python and have interest in learning ML.
By Rodrigo B d S C•
Jun 30, 2020
By Jan D P B•
Oct 30, 2020
By Rishabh P•
Jun 4, 2020
Amazing Instructor. He explains everything so beautifully and efficiently that you easily gets to you and makes you understand the concept thoroughly.
By Moses P•
Jul 30, 2020
Very good guided project a beginner can rely on to learn creating a chatbot using rasa and python.
less duration, good content and easy to undestand.
By MISHELL D C Y M•
Nov 2, 2020
It was really nice considering i know something about python but never heard about rasa and making chatbots with it. It increased my curiousity.
By Rehan B•
Sep 18, 2020
This is one of the few guided projects where everything is explained clearly. This is not only a code-along, but clear explanations are given.
By Hari R T R•
Jun 13, 2020
A very simple start to create your own chatbot. I learnt a lot in this course and I hope to apply this knowledge into my own project!
By G N J•
May 6, 2020
Very good course for beginners . It had all the basic fundamentals for creating a chatbot. Highly recommended to all.
By Helmuth J P C•
Jul 10, 2020
Just the right intro or foundation project to have the basics for a chatbot's needs in order to be useful.
By jcoca•
May 9, 2022
This guided project is very well structured and the simple examples make this course accessible to many
By Ganesh k•
Nov 25, 2020
The project is good for a beginner. It gives makes interest to develop advanced chatbots in the future.