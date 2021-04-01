Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 2 hour long project, you will learn to search and extract relevant research articles and their linked references efficiently from a journal database to conduct a bibliometric literature review. Then with these extracted data, you will learn to create a citation network. The visualization tool Gephi will be used in this project for citation network analysis. You will also learn, how to modify the network to present more information visually about the extracted citation data. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Eric O

Apr 1, 2021

Very simple and easy to replicate project that allows learner to achieve objective in very short time.

By Saarah D

Mar 12, 2022

Exactly what I needed to understand how Bibliometric Study works and analyzed.

By Assadur J R

Nov 12, 2021

Very satisfied.

By Duryodhan P

Jul 24, 2021

Step by step explanation leads to achieve the final objective

