EO
Mar 31, 2021
Very simple and easy to replicate project that allows learner to achieve objective in very short time.
SD
Mar 11, 2022
Exactly what I needed to understand how Bibliometric Study works and analyzed.
By Eric O•
Apr 1, 2021
Very simple and easy to replicate project that allows learner to achieve objective in very short time.
By Saarah D•
Mar 12, 2022
Exactly what I needed to understand how Bibliometric Study works and analyzed.
By Assadur J R•
Nov 12, 2021
Very satisfied.
By Duryodhan P•
Jul 24, 2021
Step by step explanation leads to achieve the final objective