SP
Nov 21, 2021
I liked the course as it gives the complete picture of how to make prediction using convolutional neural network. Discussion forum is not so active is a negative point.
HM
Nov 20, 2020
It was a very good and practical project.\n\nThe subject was completely related to the current situation and I really liked this project.
By Hamed M•
Nov 21, 2020
It was a very good and practical project.
The subject was completely related to the current situation and I really liked this project.
By sunita p•
Nov 22, 2021
I liked the course as it gives the complete picture of how to make prediction using convolutional neural network. Discussion forum is not so active is a negative point.
By Maryam G•
Aug 10, 2021
best guided project I have taken at Coursera so far.
well explained.
By Mann B•
Apr 11, 2021
By far the best 'guided project' I have ever come across.
By Muhammad M•
Dec 26, 2020
informative
By Sixto R•
May 19, 2021
Excellent course, very well explained, only that I would have liked a second architecture to be trained and with more images.
By NG, S L•
Feb 20, 2021
It is a useful project. However, the instructor speaks too fast with an accent and I couldn't catch up with her explanations.
By Lorrain G S•
Jul 6, 2021
It would have been a five, but currently there is an issue on task 6 with the Tensorflow version that can be easily fixed.
By Aniket Y•
Aug 27, 2021
It is chest or chext?