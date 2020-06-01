Chevron Left
This course will help you will develop a streamlined, user friendly scheduling tool that will allow you to easily manage client appointments and improve your team and time management. Picktime lets you add services, classes, and resources, allowing you to schedule all of your business needs in one platform. From booking client appointments, to creating a reservation system for equipment and meeting rooms, Picktime can help you better manage and oversee your business operations. This project is an introduction course which will walk you through the program step by step. From how to set up a Picktime account to creating a website to maximize the full capabilities and features of the program, this is a hands on project from beginning to end. It is designed for business owners and managers looking to enhance their scheduling capabilities....
By Issa K

May 31, 2020

Awesome Class thank you!!!

By Cherry I T

Jul 5, 2020

nice project

By VINAYAK M

Jul 20, 2020

Excellent

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By K V S R

May 22, 2020

yes

