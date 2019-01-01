Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cluster Analysis using RCmdr by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, we will show you how to do cluster analysis using RCmdr using the k means method and Hierarchical method. This project uses data about 29 cars and has 22 dimensions such as price , acceleration and we will use these methods to cluster groups .
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....