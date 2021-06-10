EV
May 5, 2022
Easy to understand with excellent examples. Fun to learn it.
PK
Nov 19, 2021
This course is very useful...i learned a lot ... thank you
By Daniel V•
Jun 10, 2021
Extremely helpful course on getting started with Linux.
By Elod J V•
May 9, 2022
Easy to understand with excellent examples. Fun to learn it.
By Prem V K•
Nov 20, 2021
This course is very useful...i learned a lot ... thank you
By Anand K•
Jun 24, 2021
Nice overview on the basic commands used in Linux
By Arun N•
Oct 8, 2021
exceptional
By Arlette V T•
Apr 18, 2022
Great
By Jerrell s•
Mar 4, 2022
helps you learn the basics thas all i need
By Adam W•
May 26, 2022
Broken cloud workspace. Could not enter text in the workspace to participate in the course. Searching Help for solutions was dead end.