Command Line Basics in Linux by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
21 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn your first commands for the Linux command-line. You’ll learn how to bring up the manual for any Linux command, how to issue a command as a super-user to access restricted files and operations and how to navigate directories and display Linux command history. This guided project will introduce you to the following concepts: -Navigating directories -Listing, copying and moving files -Outputting to and amending text files...

By Daniel V

Jun 10, 2021

Extremely helpful course on getting started with Linux.

By Elod J V

May 9, 2022

Easy to understand with excellent examples. Fun to learn it.

By Prem V K

Nov 20, 2021

This course is very useful...i learned a lot ... thank you

By Anand K

Jun 24, 2021

Nice overview on the basic commands used in Linux

By Arun N

Oct 8, 2021

exceptional

By Arlette V T

Apr 18, 2022

Great

By Jerrell s

Mar 4, 2022

helps you learn the basics thas all i need

By Adam W

May 26, 2022

Broken cloud workspace. Could not enter text in the workspace to participate in the course. Searching Help for solutions was dead end.

