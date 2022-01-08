Learner Reviews & Feedback for Command Line Interface (CLI) With Golang From Infosys by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Do you know how Command Line Interfaces can connect to cloud services at your company? Do you want to be the creator of this connection and even, this tool?
Then this Guided Project is for you!
“Command Line Interface using Golang“ is an hour long Guided Project, where by the end, you will have built a Command Line Interface for a Cloud Provider using Go lang.
Go programs are frequently used in the IT industry for building software tools for software vendors.
This project is perfect for advanced programmers who are looking to enhance their Go Lang skills.
More specifically, you will use Go Lang to build your very own Command Line Interface for a private cloud, hosted by a large company.
Brought to you by Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, this project is created by their very own technical educator, who has designed various training programs around programming languages, including Go.
Ready, set, GO!...
By harsh k
Jan 7, 2022
very nice project for beginners I enjoyed and learned a lot through this guided project thanks infosys, thanks meghna kartha ma'am, thanks coursera.