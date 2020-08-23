Chevron Left
Back to Use Commands and Create a Remote Git Repository

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Commands and Create a Remote Git Repository by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
32 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

A key to maintaining a project under version control is to store it as a remote repository on a server that is backed up over time. Keeping a project on a remote repository not only provides a back-up of the project; it also allows others to collaborate on the project. In the case of Git there are several remote repository options out there. Github and BitBucket are two of the more popular choices, each with a free option and a subscription option. In this course, you will create a remote Git repository using an existing Git project containing directories and files. You will use Git commands such as push, pull, fetch, branch, and merge to make changes to your local Git repository and add them to the remote repository. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Use Commands and Create a Remote Git Repository

By Sanket R M

Aug 23, 2020

If you want to learn how to create a repository and merge a Git Hub account from a local computer,these course is perfect.

By Luthfi F I

Oct 21, 2020

Thank you, this is very useful.

By Fernando C

Oct 4, 2020

Good course to practice commands

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Qingfeng L

Jan 21, 2022

S​ince 13.08.2021, github has changed its authorization method and one needs a PAT for a push. Therefore I was stuck in the course for pushing a repository, and couldn't go forward. I demand a refund for this course since contain wrong and out-of-date information. For the others who want to try this course, my recommendation is 'please don't waste you time and money'.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder