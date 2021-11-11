Comment utiliser le marketing d'influence pour developper votre entreprise Instagram
Créer un contenu et le partager avec les influenceurs
Valider et contacter les influenceurs
Choisissez les bons influenceurs pour votre entreprise
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez à développer votre entreprise en élaborant une stratégie marketing puissante, en sélectionnant les bons influenceurs et en apprenant à créer un contenu utile et à partager avec les influenceurs marketing. À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez appris à créer un marketing d'influence efficace via les influenceurs sur Instagram.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Construire un marketing d’influence puissant
Les étapes pour développer votre entreprise avec des exemples
Choisissez les bons influenceurs pour votre entreprise
Valider et contacter les influenceurs
Créer un contenu et le partager avec les influenceurs
