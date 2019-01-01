Cómo crear presentaciones usando Canva
En este proyecto aprenderás cómo realizar presentaciones utilizando Canva. Canva es un servicio web gratuito de diseño donde tienes una gran variedad de herramientas para diseñar todo tipo de medios que necesites. Canva es una excelente opción para aquellos que buscan una plataforma fácil de usar para crear presentaciones ya sea corporativas o para clases de escuela y universidad. Canva tiene muchos elementos que son gratuitos y te da mucha libertad a la hora de diseñar. Canva es una herramienta sumamente útil para quienes recién comienzan e incluso se convierte en una muy buena herramienta para quienes llevan años diseñando en programas más avanzados. Es una opción rápida que no necesita ser instalada en tu computadora y siempre que tengas conexión a Internet, será una herramienta accesible. Adicionalmente ofrece un sin número de plantillas que te facilitan el proceso creativo y una plataforma de presentaciones donde puedes utilizar cualquier medio, desde imágenes hasta videos.
Aprende qué es Canva y cómo se utilizan sus herramientas básicas
Diseña una presentación desde cero para una clase en Canva
Utiliza las plantillas predeterminadas de Canva para hacer una presentación corporativa
Aprende los diferentes modos de presentar que ofrece Canva
Graba tus presentaciones con audio e imagen en Canva
