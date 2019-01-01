Compare Inline, Internal, and External CSS
Compare the application and use of inline, internal, and external CSS.
Describe the concept of cascading styles.
Code CSS in inline, internal, and external styles.
In this intermediate-level course you will explore and compare three methods of applying CSS (Cascading Stylesheets) styles to HTML to visually enhance a website. While HTML provides web page content, it is CSS that can turn simple text and images into a stunning website. As you compare and practice with inline styles, internal stylesheets, and external stylesheets you will gain a better understanding of how and when to use each method, and why the word “cascading” is used to describe them. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
External Styles
Internal Styles
Inline Styles
Link Tag
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Add inline styles to specific areas within an HTML file to enhance a web page.
Add an internal stylesheet to an HTML file and populate it with a variety of CSS rules.
Add code to an HTML file to link it to an external stylesheet.
Use an editor to create and save an external stylesheet as a file separate from the HTML file.
Incorporate the three types of CSS into one website and demonstrate how the application of styles cascades.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
