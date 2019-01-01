Learner Reviews & Feedback for Conduct a 5 Whys Analysis in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to conduct a 5 Whys Analysis to engage in a focused discussion to uncover why a problem exists, identify the core issue that can be addressed, and arrive at possible solutions.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying the 5 Whys brainstorming strategies while you visualize the results in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....