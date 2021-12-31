Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configure and Verify NAT on Cisco routers by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to the CCNA 1.9: Configure and Verify NAT on Cisco routers. This project is the ninth in a CCNA learning series that is designed to help you acquire the hands-on skills required to pass the CCNA certification exam.
In this 2-hour guided project, you will configure static and dynamic Network Address Translation (NAT) on Cisco routers, you will also setup NAT overloading with Port Address Translation (PAT), and verify NAT configuration on Cisco routers....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Configure and Verify NAT on Cisco routers