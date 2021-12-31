Chevron Left
Back to Configure and verify PPP and Frame Relay on Cisco Routers

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configure and verify PPP and Frame Relay on Cisco Routers by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Welcome to the CCNA 1.10: Configure and Verify PPP and Frame Relay on Cisco Routers, In this guided project, you will configure and verify WAN connections on Cisco routers, you will setup PPP connection and authentication, configure and verify frame-relay, and setup frame-relay sub-interfaces....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Configure and verify PPP and Frame Relay on Cisco Routers

By ECYT

Dec 31, 2021

Very clear and practical!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder