Construct Stock Market Indices
115 ratings
6,456 already enrolled
Use Google Finance to import stock price data
Identify the free float of the stock
Use free-floated weighting to construct an index
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Google Finance to import stock price data, identify the free float of the stock, use free-floated weighting to construct an index. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market.
Financial Data Analysis
Stocks
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
What is a stock market index?
Importing data with Google Finance
Free-float index weighting
Calculating index prices
Graphing the results
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JEAug 18, 2020
I got some problems with the platforms and doing the examples. The reason I got this its because on the keyboard and languages.
by DPApr 17, 2021
THE SPEECH WAS UNCLEAR AT MANY PARTS. THE COURSE GAVE ME A CLARITY OF HOW THE VALUES OF AN INDEX ARE CALCULATED AND HOW TO CALCULATE THE FLOATED SHARES OF A COMPANY.
by SSAug 10, 2020
Best short project to build stock index on the go!
Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
