Seeking Investment Alpha
65 ratings
4,970 already enrolled
Use beta to compare stock’s exposure to the systematic risk
Use alpha to quantify the investment’s return over the market return
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use beta to compare stock’s exposure to the systematic risk and use alpha to quantify the investment’s return over the market return. ATTENTION: To take this course, it is required that you are familiar basic financial risk management concepts. You can gain them by taking the guided project Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market
Financial Data Analysis
Valuation (Finance)
Risk Management
Portfolio Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Calculating Portfolio Returns
Annualized Returns and Standard Deviation
Sharpe Ratio
Variance and Covariance
Individual and Portfolio Beta
Investment Alpha
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JMAug 6, 2020
Very well explained and helpful course in the series of Mr. Ochilov's series of courses in collaboration with the Coursera Project Network.
by AAMay 3, 2021
Its quite useful in understanding how returns are calculated
by PGDec 24, 2021
To the Point and covers all the imporant topics, which are required in calucation the portfolio returns.
by ASAug 22, 2020
Project is good, but navigation is complecated, it is very difficult to understand the process flow
